West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Akron (-9.5)

Akron (-9.5) Total: 139.5

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)

Toledo (-12.5) Total: 157.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-4.5)

Kings (-4.5) Kings Moneyline: -200

-200 Raptors Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 239.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Lakers Moneyline: -190

-190 Grizzlies Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 228.5

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Devils (-400)

Devils (-400) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+310)

Blackhawks (+310) Total: 6.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-10.5)

Mavericks (-10.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -550

-550 Trail Blazers Moneyline: +400

+400 Total: 237.5

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BOS, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-14.5)

Celtics (-14.5) Celtics Moneyline: -1100

-1100 Jazz Moneyline: +675

+675 Total: 239.5

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Manhattan Jaspers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Manhattan (-2.5)

Manhattan (-2.5) Total: 139.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, NBCS-CHI+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-8.5)

Bulls (-8.5) Bulls Moneyline: -350

-350 Hornets Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 224.5

UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Butler (-5.5)

Butler (-5.5) Total: 143.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.