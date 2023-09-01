West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

McNeese Cowboys vs. Northwestern State Demons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northwestern State (-19.5)

Northwestern State (-19.5) Total: 141.5

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi TV Channel: YouTube

YouTube Spread Favorite: Mississippi Valley State (-8.5)

Mississippi Valley State (-8.5) Total: 132.5

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. New Orleans Privateers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: New Orleans (-2.5)

New Orleans (-2.5) Total: 144.5

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-4.5)

Heat (-4.5) Heat Moneyline: -185

-185 Rockets Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 219.5

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Celtics Moneyline: -160

-160 Pacers Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 243.5

Washington Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)

Michigan (-4.5) Michigan Moneyline: -210

-210 Washington Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 56.5

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)

Canucks (+120) Total: 6.5

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Coppin State Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Coppin State (-1.5)

Coppin State (-1.5) Total: 130.5

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-125)

Avalanche (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Bruins (+105)

Bruins (+105) Total: 6

Alabama State Hornets vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV Channel:

Spread Favorite: UAPB (-2.5)

UAPB (-2.5) Total: 151.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.