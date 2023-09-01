West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games to Bet on Today

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)

Dolphins (-1.5) Dolphins Moneyline: -130

-130 Cowboys Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 48.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)

Packers (-4) Packers Moneyline: -210

-210 Panthers Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 37.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

NFL Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)

Broncos (-7.5) Broncos Moneyline: -350

-350 Patriots Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 35

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

Georgia Tech (-6.5) Georgia Tech Moneyline: -300

-300 Nevada Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Lions Moneyline: -160

-160 Vikings Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 47.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)

Bears (-4) Bears Moneyline: -200

-200 Cardinals Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 43

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-5.5)

Hawaii (-5.5) Hawaii Moneyline: -250

-250 TCU Moneyline: +195

+195 Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Browns Moneyline: -150

-150 Texans Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 40

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)

Falcons (-2.5) Falcons Moneyline: -145

-145 Colts Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 44.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) Jaguars Moneyline: -120

-120 Buccaneers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.