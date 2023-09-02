On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

In 79 of 126 games this season (62.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.0% of his games this year, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .247 AVG .250 .303 OBP .291 .408 SLG .410 20 XBH 21 8 HR 7 25 RBI 26 46/13 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

Marlins Pitching Rankings