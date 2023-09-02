Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .282 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 70.3% of his 128 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 44 games this season (34.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this season (51 of 128), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.293
|AVG
|.270
|.338
|OBP
|.321
|.436
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|46/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.
