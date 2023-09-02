Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (149) this season.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 98 of 134 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (30.6%).
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.323
|AVG
|.244
|.361
|OBP
|.305
|.520
|SLG
|.429
|29
|XBH
|27
|10
|HR
|11
|39
|RBI
|32
|59/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without giving up a hit.
