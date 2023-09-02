How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Trevor Williams will start for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 124 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Washington has scored 586 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Williams (6-8) will make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kodai Senga
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|-
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.