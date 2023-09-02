Trevor Williams will start for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 124 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Washington has scored 586 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Williams (6-8) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller

