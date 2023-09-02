The Washington Nationals (62-74) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Miami Marlins (68-67), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (6-8) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.34 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-8, 4.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Williams is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Williams will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

In four of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1182 total hits and 28th in MLB action with 542 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 28th in all of MLB with 130 home runs.

Williams has thrown 17 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs on 17 hits while striking out 12 against the Marlins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will send Chargois to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has pitched in 34 games this season with an ERA of 3.34, a batting average against of .214 and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

JT Chargois vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with 586 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 124 home runs (29th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 2-for-13 in four innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.