The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Ohio State was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (ninth-best with 490.7 yards per game) and total defense (14th-best with 321.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Indiana ranked 24th-worst in total offense (328.3 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (449.3 yards per game allowed) last year.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio State Indiana 490.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (113th) 321.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (107th) 192.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (113th) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (86th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

C.J. Stroud put up a passing stat line last season of 3,688 yards with a 66.3% completion rate (258-for-389), 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 283.7 yards per game.

Last season, Miyan Williams rushed for 825 yards on 128 carries (63.5 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 571 yards on 107 carries (43.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Marvin Harrison Jr. hauled in 77 catches for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game) while being targeted 120 times. He also scored 14 touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka produced last season, catching 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 88.5 receiving yards per game.

Julian Fleming hauled in 34 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns, putting up 41 yards per game last season.

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak threw for an average of 192.7 passing yards per game and threw for 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers racked up six rushing touchdowns on 49.3 yards per game last season.

Josh Henderson ran for four rushing touchdowns and 398 yards a year ago. Josh Henderson also was productive as a receiver, totaling 24 receptions for 274 yards with four touchdowns.

Cam Camper was targeted 6.9 times per game and collected 569 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Emery Simmons caught 37 passes last season on his way to 408 yards and one receiving touchdown.

