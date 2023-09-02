Marcus Semien is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Globe Life Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He has 16 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 27 5.1 4 3 3 4 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.346/.453 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .342/.407/.652 slash line on the season.

Seager heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .222/.304/.390 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0

