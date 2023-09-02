Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-20.5) Over (49.5) Penn State 40, West Virginia 18

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers, based on the moneyline, is 11.1%.

The Mountaineers put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.

In Mountaineers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

The average total for West Virginia's games last season was 58.5 points, 9.0 more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Betting Info (2022)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this game.

The Nittany Lions covered nine times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Penn State had one win ATS (1-2) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Nittany Lions games.

The point total average for Penn State games last season was 52.4, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Mountaineers vs. Nittany Lions 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 35.8 18.2 33.9 15.4 38.6 21.6 West Virginia 30.6 32.9 39.2 35.2 22 30.7

