The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Penn State ranked 34th in total offense this season (433.6 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 433.6 yards allowed per game. Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 18th-worst in the FBS last season (32.9 points allowed per game), West Virginia put up better results on offense, ranking 49th in the FBS by averaging 30.6 points per game.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

West Virginia vs. Penn State Key Statistics (2022)

West Virginia Penn State 398.2 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.6 (34th) 412.3 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (22nd) 171.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.1 (45th) 226.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (45th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 10 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

JT Daniels threw for 2,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Tony Mathis averaged 46.8 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson rushed for 526 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Sam James was targeted 6.8 times per game and collected 745 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton averaged 56.3 receiving yards on 8.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring seven touchdowns.

Kaden Prather hauled in 52 passes on his way to 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Penn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Sean Clifford recorded a passing stat line last season of 2,822 yards with a 64.4% completion rate (226-for-351), 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 217.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 185 yards and five TDs.

Nicholas Singleton churned out 1,052 rushing yards (80.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns last season.

Kaytron Allen ran for 867 yards on 167 carries (66.7 yards per game), with 10 rushing touchdowns last year.

Parker Washington amassed 46 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 47.0 yards per game.

Mitchell Tinsley also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 51 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 83 times.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's stat line last year: 389 receiving yards, 24 catches, four touchdowns, on 43 targets.

