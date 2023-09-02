Today's WNBA slate has just one contest -- the Seattle Storm playing the Las Vegas Aces.

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm

The Storm travel to face the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LVA Record: 31-6
  • SEA Record: 11-25
  • LVA Stats: 92.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
  • SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
  • SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -18.5
  • LVA Odds to Win: -2329
  • SEA Odds to Win: +1104
  • Total: 169.5 points

