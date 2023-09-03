Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) and the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.
The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (14-10, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00 ERA).
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 122 times and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 122 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 82-40 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (788) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|W 7-3
|Darius Vines vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Thomas Hatch
|September 9
|Pirates
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johan Oviedo
