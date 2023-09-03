Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on September 3, 2023
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 184 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 63 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .337/.419/.582 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 87 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .264/.372/.575 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 78 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .313/.407/.614 slash line on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI (183 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .341/.417/.586 so far this season.
- Freeman heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
