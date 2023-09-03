Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 3
Charlie Morton's Atlanta Braves (90-45) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, as he looks to pick up his 15th win of the year. The contest begins at 4:10 PM ET.
The Braves will give the nod to Morton (14-10, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00 ERA).
Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (14-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.29 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Charlie Morton vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers have scored 759 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Dodgers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over five innings.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
- Miller has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Miller will try to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.
Bobby Miller vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1279 total hits and first in MLB action with 788 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 258 home runs.
- Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.
