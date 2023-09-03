On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .247 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (79 of 127), with multiple hits 30 times (23.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 34 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .243 AVG .250 .300 OBP .291 .403 SLG .410 20 XBH 21 8 HR 7 25 RBI 26 47/13 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

Marlins Pitching Rankings