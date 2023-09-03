C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .247 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (79 of 127), with multiple hits 30 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 34 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.243
|AVG
|.250
|.300
|OBP
|.291
|.403
|SLG
|.410
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|47/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Alcantara (6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
