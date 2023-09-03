Ildemaro Vargas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 37 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 65 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|41
|.230
|AVG
|.242
|.256
|OBP
|.291
|.365
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|7/9
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.