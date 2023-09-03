Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .279 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 90 of 129 games this year (69.8%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (7.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.0%).

In 51 of 129 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 62 .289 AVG .270 .333 OBP .321 .430 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 49/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings