Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .279 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 90 of 129 games this year (69.8%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (7.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.0%).
- In 51 of 129 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|62
|.289
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.430
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|49/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
