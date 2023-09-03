Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (34.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.329
|.384
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|24/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.28), 26th in WHIP (1.211), and 45th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.