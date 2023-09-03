Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 150 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 99 of 135 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored at least once 74 times this year (54.8%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.323
|AVG
|.244
|.361
|OBP
|.305
|.529
|SLG
|.429
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|32
|59/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
