Matt Olson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 87 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 36 games this year, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 44.4% of his games this year, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 78 games this season (57.8%), including 22 multi-run games (16.3%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.381
|OBP
|.364
|.617
|SLG
|.537
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|80/46
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
