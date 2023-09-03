On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Galen Center, the Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-19). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Galen Center

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3) 158.5 -148 +124 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 158.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 159.5 -160 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-4.5) 159.5 -190 +150 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sparks have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Washington has an ATS record of 10-10 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 10-8.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Mystics' 35 games have hit the over.
  • A total of 14 Sparks games this season have gone over the point total.

