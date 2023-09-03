The Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington scores only 0.2 more points per game (80.3) than Los Angeles gives up (80.1).

Washington is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Mystics have an 8-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45.5% from the field.

Washington shoots 33.1% from three-point range, 1.7% higher than the 31.4% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 12-9 when they shoot better than 31.4% from distance.

Washington and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mystics have been scoring 79.4 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 80.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Washington has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 83.3 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 81.1 it has conceded this year.

The Mystics are trending up from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 8.6 threes per game and shooting 36.0% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 7.6 makes and 33.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

Mystics Injuries