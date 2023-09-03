Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-75) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (69-67) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (6-12) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-11).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have come away with 53 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 36 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (591 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|September 2
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Trevor Williams vs Johnny Cueto
|September 3
|Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
|September 5
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Quintana
|September 6
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Kodai Senga
|September 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Joan Adon vs TBA
|September 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bobby Miller
|September 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Clayton Kershaw
