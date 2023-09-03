Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-75) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (69-67) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (6-12) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-11).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 53 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 36 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (591 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule