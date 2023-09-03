The Washington Nationals (62-75) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak versus the Miami Marlins (69-67) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park. Lane Thomas is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (6-12, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.05 ERA).

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-12, 4.28 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.05 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (7-11) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Gray is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season in this outing.

Gray will look to record his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Josiah Gray vs. Marlins

He will face a Marlins offense that ranks 27th in the league with 553 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .401 slugging percentage (21st in MLB action) and has hit a total of 134 home runs (26th in the league).

Gray has thrown seven innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out five against the Marlins this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (6-12) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.211 in 27 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 27 starts this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 24 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 591 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 126 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 10-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

