Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 4 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh averaged 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . Defensively, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per contest.
- The Steelers put up a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.
- When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- Click here to read about Harris' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- Should you draft Pickett in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Is Pickens worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Johnson's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith collected 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of September 4 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.