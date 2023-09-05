C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (54 of 128), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .239 AVG .250 .298 OBP .291 .396 SLG .410 20 XBH 21 8 HR 7 25 RBI 26 48/14 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

