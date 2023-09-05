Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 37 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.2% of his games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 41 .218 AVG .242 .244 OBP .291 .346 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 7/9 0 SB 0

