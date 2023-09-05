Keibert Ruiz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.329
|.382
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|24/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.