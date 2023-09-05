Mystics vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (9-28) welcome in the Washington Mystics (17-20) after dropping three straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-298
|+240
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-7.5)
|154.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-260
|+200
Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mystics have put together a 16-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have put together a 13-23-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Phoenix has an ATS record of 6-10.
- Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
