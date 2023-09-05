Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the New York Mets and starter Jose Quintana on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 127 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 595 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.451 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (9-12) for his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Corbin has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Joan Adon Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray -

