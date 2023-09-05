How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the New York Mets and starter Jose Quintana on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 127 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 595 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.451 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (9-12) for his 28th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Corbin has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Kodai Senga
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|-
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
