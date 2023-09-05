On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Mets (63-74) visit the Washington Nationals (62-76) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Jose Quintana will get the ball for the Mets, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set for this game.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-12, 4.96 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 43 (56.6%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 22-26 record (winning 45.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Mets were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 43.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 45-55 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Riley Adams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

