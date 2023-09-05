Oddsmakers have listed player props for Francisco Lindor, Lane Thomas and others when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 153 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.334/.484 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has collected 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 76 runs.

He's slashed .279/.327/.408 so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Quintana Stats

The Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 6.0 3 0 0 5 3 at Braves Aug. 23 5.1 9 5 5 5 3 at Cardinals Aug. 17 6.0 3 2 2 5 4 vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3 at Orioles Aug. 6 6.0 6 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of José Quintana's player props with BetMGM.

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 81 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .249/.330/.460 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has recorded 106 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .225/.327/.525 so far this season.

Alonso heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 3 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.