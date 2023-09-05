Sean Murphy -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.6%).

He has homered in 19 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this season (38.7%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (48.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .272 AVG .265 .374 OBP .381 .488 SLG .542 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 37 46/20 K/BB 40/21 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings