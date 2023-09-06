Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 387 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 600 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 979 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Adon has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home MacKenzie Gore - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.