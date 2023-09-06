How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 387 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 600 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 979 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Adon has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Mitch Keller
