Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (64-74), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Washington Nationals (62-77) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, September 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mets (-130). The total is 11 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto - NYM (0-2, 4.30 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 11 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -130 +110 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to put money on the Nationals and Mets matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Joey Meneses hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 44, or 57.1%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 28-30 (48.3%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 124 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (42.7%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 48-64 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Travis Blankenhorn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.