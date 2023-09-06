The New York Mets (64-74) hope to sweep a two-game series versus the Washington Nationals (62-77), at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Butto - NYM (0-2, 4.30 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.90 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.90 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.90, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Adon enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Adon will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his seven outings this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Butto

Butto will get the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has an ERA of 4.30, a batting average against of .218 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season.

Jose Butto vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 600 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 127 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

