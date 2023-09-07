Coming off a campaign in which he put up 168.0 fantasy points (eighth among WRs), the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper is being drafted as the 17th wide receiver off the board this summer (38th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Amari Cooper Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 168.00 142.31 - Overall Rank 47 75 38 Position Rank 8 16 17

Amari Cooper 2022 Stats

On 132 targets last season, Cooper grabbed 78 passes for 1,160 yards (68.2 yards per game), the best mark on the Browns' roster. He also found the end zone nine times.

Cooper picked up 23.3 fantasy points -- eight catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last season.

Cooper accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- one catch, nine yards, on four targets -- in Week 4 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his poorest game of the year.

Amari Cooper 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 1.7 6 3 17 0 Week 2 Jets 16.1 10 9 101 1 Week 3 Steelers 16.1 11 7 101 1 Week 4 @Falcons 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 5 Chargers 13.6 12 7 76 1 Week 6 Patriots 10.4 12 4 44 1 Week 7 @Ravens 7.4 4 3 74 0 Week 8 Bengals 17.1 7 5 131 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 3.2 3 3 32 0 Week 11 @Bills 23.3 12 8 113 2 Week 12 Buccaneers 9.4 12 7 94 0 Week 13 @Texans 4.0 9 4 40 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4.2 7 2 42 0 Week 15 Ravens 5.8 6 4 58 0 Week 16 Saints 7.2 10 6 72 0 Week 17 @Commanders 22.5 4 3 105 2 Week 18 @Steelers 5.1 3 2 51 0

