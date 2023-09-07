After collecting 0.0 fantasy points last season (200th among WRs), Calvin Austin III has an ADP of 312th overall (106th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Is Austin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Calvin Austin III Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 23.77 - Overall Rank 549 375 312 Position Rank 212 140 106

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Austin and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.