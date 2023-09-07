Chiefs vs. Lions: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) play the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Before the Chiefs meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|4.5
|52.5
|-225
|+180
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- In eight of 17 games last season, the Chiefs and their opponents went over 52.5 points.
- The average total in Kansas City's matchups last season was 49.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Chiefs covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- The Chiefs finished with a 13-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Kansas City had a record of 13-1 (92.9%).
Detroit Lions
- The Lions' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 52.5 points in nine of 17 outings.
- Detroit had a 49-point average over/under in its outings last year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Lions posted a 10-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Lions won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Detroit had a record of 1-3 when it was set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Chiefs vs. Lions Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|8
|Lions
|26.6
|5
|25.1
|28
|49
|9
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|50.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.2
|25.2
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-3
|4-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.