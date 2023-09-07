Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will host Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the best pass-catchers in football last year.

Check out player props for the Chiefs' and Lions' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +650

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +800

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 79.5 (-114) Patrick Mahomes II 287.5 (-113) 17.5 (-120) - Jerick McKinnon - 16.5 (-120) 26.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 45.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 51.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 42.5 (-113)

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jared Goff 256.5 (-113) - - Josh Reynolds - - 28.5 (-113) Marvin Jones Jr. - - 26.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 52.5 (-113) 11.5 (-115) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 77.5 (-113) Jahmyr Gibbs - 39.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Sam LaPorta - - 29.5 (-106)

