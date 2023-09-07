With an average draft position that ranks him 96th at his position (816th overall), Connor Heyward has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 23.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 55th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Connor Heyward Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 23.80 11.15 - Overall Rank 324 520 716 Position Rank 54 97 96

Connor Heyward 2022 Stats

Heyward drew 17 targets last season and turned them into 12 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per contest.

Heyward accumulated 7.7 fantasy points -- one catch, 17 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

In Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, Heyward finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, six yards, on one target.

Connor Heyward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Bills 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 4.9 3 2 49 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Saints 0.9 2 2 9 0 Week 13 @Falcons 7.7 1 1 17 1 Week 14 Ravens 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 16 Raiders 2.1 3 0 0 0 Week 18 Browns 5.1 4 3 45 0

