Following a campaign in which he recorded 94.7 fantasy points (46th among WRs), the Pittsburgh Steelers' Diontae Johnson is being drafted as the 35th wide receiver off the board this summer (83rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Diontae Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 94.70 108.34 - Overall Rank 146 113 83 Position Rank 47 38 35

Diontae Johnson 2022 Stats

On 147 targets last season, Johnson hauled in 86 passes for 882 yards (51.9 yards per game), the best mark on the Steelers' roster.

Johnson accumulated 10.0 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 98 yards -- in Week 15 versus the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Johnson ended up with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: four catches, 21 yards, on five targets.

Diontae Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 5.5 12 7 55 0 Week 2 Patriots 7.7 10 6 57 0 Week 3 @Browns 8.4 11 8 84 0 Week 4 Jets 2.2 4 2 11 0 Week 5 @Bills 6.0 13 5 60 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 3.6 7 5 28 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 4.5 10 5 42 0 Week 8 @Eagles 3.5 9 5 35 0 Week 10 Saints 6.3 5 4 63 0 Week 11 Bengals 2.2 5 4 21 0 Week 12 @Colts 4.9 8 5 49 0 Week 13 @Falcons 6.0 11 5 60 0 Week 14 Ravens 8.2 8 6 82 0 Week 15 @Panthers 10.0 10 10 98 0 Week 16 Raiders 6.4 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Ravens 3.5 7 2 35 0 Week 18 Browns 5.8 10 2 38 0

