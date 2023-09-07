After amassing 106.1 fantasy points last season (39th among WRs), Donovan Peoples-Jones has an ADP of 151st overall (58th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 100.10 82.98 - Overall Rank 134 182 151 Position Rank 40 65 58

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Stats

Peoples-Jones added 839 receiving yards on 61 grabs (on 96 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He posted 49.4 receiving yards per contest.

Peoples-Jones picked up 12.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 61 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 6.0 11 6 60 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 1.0 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Falcons 7.1 9 5 71 0 Week 5 Chargers 5.0 7 4 50 0 Week 6 Patriots 7.6 5 4 74 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5.1 6 6 71 0 Week 8 Bengals 8.1 4 4 81 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 9.9 9 5 99 0 Week 11 @Bills 12.1 6 5 61 1 Week 12 Buccaneers 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 13 @Texans 10.4 3 3 44 0 Week 14 @Bengals 11.4 12 8 114 0 Week 15 Ravens 9.1 4 4 31 1 Week 16 Saints 0.2 5 1 2 0 Week 17 @Commanders 7.3 3 1 13 1 Week 18 @Steelers 4.2 4 2 42 0

