Is Ja'Marcus Bradley a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Is Bradley on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ja'Marcus Bradley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.40 0.00 - Overall Rank 441 696 924 Position Rank 161 265 279

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Bradley and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.