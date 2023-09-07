After collecting 63.2 fantasy points last season (71st among WRs), Marquise Goodwin has an ADP of 346th overall (108th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Goodwin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Marquise Goodwin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 63.20 30.58 - Overall Rank 202 338 346 Position Rank 71 125 108

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marquise Goodwin 2022 Stats

Goodwin's stat line last year: 27 catches, 387 receiving yards, four TDs, 22.8 yards per game (on 42 targets).

In his best game last year, Goodwin picked up 18.7 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 67 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rep Goodwin and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquise Goodwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3.1 5 2 31 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2.6 2 2 26 0 Week 7 @Chargers 18.7 5 4 67 2 Week 8 Giants 3.3 5 4 33 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9.8 2 2 38 1 Week 12 Raiders 5.5 3 3 48 0 Week 13 @Rams 1.7 2 1 17 0 Week 14 Panthers 15.3 6 5 95 1 Week 15 49ers 1.0 5 2 10 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 4 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.