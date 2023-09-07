With an average draft position that ranks him 83rd at his position (651st overall), Mason Rudolph has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 72nd at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Rudolph on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Mason Rudolph Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 4.01 - Overall Rank 549 654 651 Position Rank 72 84 83

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.