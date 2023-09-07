Following a campaign in which he scored 74.0 fantasy points (33rd among QBs), the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 56th quarterback off the board this summer (417th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.88 16.36 - Overall Rank 176 443 417 Position Rank 34 51 56

Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Stats

Trubisky completed 65% of his passes, for 1,252 yards and four TDs, last year.

In addition he rushed for two TDs and averaged 2.2 yards on the ground.

In his best game last year, Trubisky picked up 15.0 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 207 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 2 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 4 versus the New York Jets, Trubisky finished with a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 7-of-13 (53.8%), 84 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bengals 12.7 21-for-38 194 1 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 11.4 21-for-33 168 1 1 0 Week 3 @Browns 15.0 20-for-32 207 0 0 1 Week 4 Jets 1.5 7-for-13 84 0 1 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 10.3 9-for-12 144 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 9.0 22-for-30 276 1 3 0 Week 15 @Panthers 14.1 17-for-22 179 0 0 1

