Thinking about making Phillip Walker part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Phillip Walker Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.14 0.00 - Overall Rank 279 547 759 Position Rank 40 79 88

Phillip Walker 2022 Stats

Last season Walker recorded 731 yards (121.8 per game), a 59.4% completion percentage (63-for-106), three TDs and three INTs.

Walker accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his best game last season (Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons).

In his worst game of the year -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Walker finished with -3.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3-of-10 (30%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Phillip Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 5 49ers 2.4 5-for-6 60 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 2.3 10-for-16 60 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 15.1 16-for-22 177 2 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 16.7 19-for-36 317 1 1 0 Week 9 @Bengals -3.0 3-for-10 9 0 2 0 Week 10 Falcons 5.7 10-for-16 108 0 0 0

