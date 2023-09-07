Phillip Walker 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Thinking about making Phillip Walker part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Phillip Walker Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|39.14
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|279
|547
|759
|Position Rank
|40
|79
|88
Similar Players to Consider
Phillip Walker 2022 Stats
- Last season Walker recorded 731 yards (121.8 per game), a 59.4% completion percentage (63-for-106), three TDs and three INTs.
- Walker accumulated 16.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in his best game last season (Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons).
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Walker finished with -3.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3-of-10 (30%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.
Phillip Walker 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|49ers
|2.4
|5-for-6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2.3
|10-for-16
|60
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|15.1
|16-for-22
|177
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|16.7
|19-for-36
|317
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|-3.0
|3-for-10
|9
|0
|2
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|5.7
|10-for-16
|108
|0
|0
|0
